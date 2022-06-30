Exoplanet host stars and the star-planet connection

The incredible advancements in exoplanets discovery and characterization from the last years have shown us the vast diversity of planetary systems in the Galaxy, helping to constrain models of planet formation and evolution. The high precision of current instrumentation has allowed us to discover exoplanets even smaller than the Earth. However, for a successful and correct characterization of exoplanets, we must first have a thorough understanding of their host stars. Furthermore, the properties of these stars can provide us with valuable knowledge on planetary formation processes. In this talk I will review the major and the more recent advancements in the characterization of planet hosts, as well as their impact on our understanding of the star-planet connection.