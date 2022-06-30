A modern view on the interiors of giant Exoplanets

We are in a unique time to study giant exoplanets. With more than 4000 exoplanets found and about 2-dozens of planets with detected atmospheric chemical species, we moved from an era of discovery to a new era of exoplanet characterisation. On the other hand, extremely accurate measurements by Juno and Cassini missions, make this an exceptional time to combine the detail information on the solar system giant planets and the large amount of data from exoplanets to get a better understanding on planetary physics and a better comprehension on planet formation and evolution.

Because the giant planets in our solar system are and will remain to be the touchstone to understand the detailed processes that happen in these worlds, in this talk I will present my recent (and unpublished) study on the amount and distribution of heavy elements in Jupiter’s interior and its implications for giant exoplanets interior structure. In this study, we explore the most comprehensive and diverse collection of Jupiter interior models to date, and robustly find that Jupiter’s envelope is non-homogenous. This implies that Jupiter did not mixed completely during its formation and evolution —not even when it was young and hot— which has deep implications for our understanding of giant planet formation and the links that we make between atmospheric observations on exoplanet’s and their formation scenarios.