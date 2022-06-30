Cool Exoplanet Demographics as a Function of Host Star Mass from Microlensing and Radial Velocity Surveys

Prior to 1995, it was widely expected that most exoplanet systems would resemble our own, but transit and radial velocity surveys have shown us that this is not the case. The vast majority of exoplanet systems that we have identified do not resemble the solar system. However, this is likely to be a selection effect because both the transit and radial velocity methods are most sensitive to planets in short period orbits. Fortunately, the gravitational microlensing method is sensitive to planets with masses down to an Earth mass that orbit beyond the snow line, where gas giant planet formation has been predicted to be more efficient. The radial velocity method also has sensitivity at these orbits, and beyond, so the combination of these two methods can provide detailed demographic studies for wide orbit planets. Our study includes mass measurements for most of the microlens planetary host stars, which has been a sticking point of previous comparisons of microlensing and radial velocity results. Our analysis will also indicate how exoplanet demographic results can be derived from the microlensing exoplanet survey from NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.