The discovery of the first transiting planets have sparked tremendous excitement and have shown great promise. Since those discoveries took place about two decades ago, now is a good time to look back and review how the discovery of transiting planets, and the science they provide, have evolved. Have transiting exoplanets delivered on their promise? As probably anyone who has been living on this planet during the past two decades would agree, the short answer is yes, a resonating yes. In this talk I will attempt to present the long and detailed answer to that question, by briefly discussing the various scientific investigations transiting exoplanets have allowed and the currently open questions. Finally, I will comment on the future of exoplanet discovery over the next two decades, attempting to identify directions and dimensions where technology is expected to develop, and the science it will provide.