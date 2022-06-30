Skip to main content
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Not all super-Earths are rocky planets: evidence for a warm-temperate volatile-rich water world

Presentation #401.04 in the session Plenary 6.

by Caroline Piaulet, Björn Benneke, Jose M. Almenara, Diana Dragomir, Heather Knutson, Daniel Thorngren, Merrin S Peterson, Ian Crossfield, Eliza Kempton, Daria Kubyshkina, Andrew Howard, Howard Isaacson, Lauren Weiss, Charles Beichman, Jonathan Fortney, Luca Fossati, Helmut Lammer, P. R. McCullough, Caroline Morley, and Ian Wong
The population of planets smaller than approximately 1.7 Earth radii is widely interpreted as consisting of rocky worlds. This picture is largely corroborated by radial-velocity (RV) mass measurements for close-in super-Earths but lacks constraints at lower instellations. I will present the results of a detailed study of the Kepler-138 system using 13 Hubble and Spitzer transit observations of the warm-temperate 1.51 ± 0.04 Rearth planet Kepler-138d combined with 28 Keck/HIRES RV measurements of its host star. We find evidence for a volatile-rich “water world” nature of Kepler-138d, independently supported by transit timing variations, RV observations (Md=2.1-0.7+0.6 Mearth), as well as the flat optical/IR transmission spectrum. Any hypothetical hydrogen layer consistent with the observations (lighter than 0.003 Mearth), would have swiftly been lost on ~10 Myr timescales. Quantitatively, we infer a composition of 11-4+3% volatiles by mass or ~51% by volume, with a 2000 km deep water mantle and atmosphere on top of a core with an Earth-like silicates/iron ratio. This bulk composition resembles those of the icy moons rather than the terrestrial planets in the solar system. Finally, our photodynamical analysis also reveals that Kepler-138c is a closer-in twin of Kepler-138d, and we infer the presence of Kepler-138e, a likely non-transiting planet at the inner edge of the habitable zone.

