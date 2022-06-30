The Masses and Radii of Eight Sub-Neptunes Amenable to Atmospheric Characterization

With JWST’s successful deployment and unexpectedly high fuel reserves, measuring the masses of sub-Neptunes transiting bright, nearby stars will soon become the bottleneck for characterizing the atmospheres of small exoplanets via transmission spectroscopy. Using a carefully curated target list and more than two years of Keck-HIRES and Automated Planet Finder radial velocities, the TESS-Keck Survey (TKS) is working toward alleviating this pressure. To date, TKS has either led or contributed to the precise (>5-sigma) mass measurements of 28 TESS planets smaller than 4.5 Re. In this talk, we present eight newly confirmed planets that are particularly suited to atmospheric follow-up with JWST. Of these eight planets, we measure four masses to greater than 5-sigma precision: HIP 8152 b (TOI-266 b; V = 10.1 mag, Teff = 5920 K; P = 10.8 d, 2.7 Re, 8.9 ± 1.7 Me), TOI-669 b (V = 10.6 mag, Teff = 5600 K; P = 3.9 d, 3.0 Re, 9.8 ± 1.3 Me), HD 6061 b (TOI-1473 b; V = 8.8 mag, Teff = 5970 K; P = 5.3 d, 2.4 Re, 13.4 ± 2.2 Me), and TOI-1736 b (V = 9.0 mag, Teff = 5670 K; P = 7.1 d, 3.1 Re, 12.5 ± 2.1 Me). We also constrain planet masses to better than 3-sigma precision for HD 42813 b (TOI-469 b; V = 9.5 mag, Teff = 5240 K; P = 13.6 d, 3.7 Re, 7.3 ± 2.2 Me), HD 25463 b (TOI-554 b; V = 6.9 mag, Teff = 6210 K; P = 7.1 d, 2.8 Re, 9.2 ± 2.7 Me), HD 135694 b (TOI-1247 b; V = 9.1 mag, Teff = 5700 K; P = 15.9 d, 2.6 Re, 7.7 ± 2.2 Me), and HD 12572 b (TOI-1471 b; V = 9.2 mag, Teff = 5600 K; P = 20.8 d, 4.1 Re, 9.0 ± 2.0 Me). We will review how these planets were identified as potential targets for atmospheric characterization, contextualize them on the mass-radius diagram, and present future avenues of analysis, including the characterization of additional transiting planets in the systems and/or the presence of giant outer companions.