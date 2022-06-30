Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Measuring NUV transits of exoplanets with Swift

Presentation #503.03 in the session Atmospheres 4.

by Lia Corrales, Sasikrishna Ravi, George W. King, Erin May, Emily Rauscher, and Mark Reynolds
Published onJun 20, 2022
Measuring NUV transits of exoplanets with Swift

Short wavelength transit measurements have been used to study mass-loss from exoplanet atmospheres. We obtained NUV transit light curves of five hot Jupiters orbiting UV-bright F-type stars with the Swift-UVOT instrument. We report a 3-sigma detection of the NUV transit from XO-3b, which appears four times deeper than the optical. We report a tentative detection of the NUV transit of KELT-3b, and place upper limits on the remaining three targets’ transit depths. Using all the broad-band NUV transit depths obtained thus far in the literature, we search for trends in Rp(NUV) as a function of estimated mass-loss rate, finding no correlation. We then search for trends based on equilibrium temperature, finding a possible enhancement of Rp(NUV) around Teq = 1700 K. This might be explained by the formation of extended cloud decks with silicate particles <1 micron in radius. We demonstrate that the Swift-UVOT filters could be sensitive to absorption by various aerosols in exoplanet atmospheres.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with