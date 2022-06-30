Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

The First Detection of Planetary Wakes Associated with an Embedded Protoplanet

Presentation #504.02 in the session Plenary 8.

by Joshua Calcino, Thomas Hilder, Daniel J Price, Christophe Pinte, Francesco Bollati, Giuseppe Lodato, and Brodie J Norfolk
Published onJun 20, 2022
Protoplanets have long been predicted to produce wakes in their natal protoplanetary disks. While many observations from the near-infrared to millimeter wavelengths have revealed spiral arms, the lack of a detected planetary companion has made their origins elusive. In this talk I will present the first detection of planetary wakes associated with an embedded protoplanet in the protoplanetary disk around HD 163296. The planetary wakes are detected as perturbations in the Keplerian gas motion of the protoplanetary disk. Constraining the properties of these planetary wakes can provide estimates on important protoplanetary disk properties, such as the local sound speed and radial temperature profile.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
