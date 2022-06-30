Formation and Early Dynamical Evolution of Short-Period Extrasolar Planetary Systems

Over the course of the last two decades, few scientific discoveries have generated more excitement than the large-scale detection and characterization of sub-Jovian extrasolar planets. The basic properties of these planets are straightforward to summarize: they have orbital periods that are measured in weeks rather than years; have masses that typically (but not always) exceed that of the Earth; appear to have cores that are predominantly rocky in nature; often possess substantial H/He atmospheres; and frequently occur in multiples. Beyond these basic attributes, recent work has revealed that short-period extrasolar planets exhibit an intriguing pattern of intra-system uniformity, which stands in sharp contrast with the staggering overall diversity of the Galactic Planetary Census. In this talk, we will review the current understanding of the physical processes that drive the formation and early dynamical evolution of these planetary systems.