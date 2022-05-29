Space Telescope and Optical Reverberation Mapping Project 2: Ground-based light curves and optical continuum lags of Mrk 817

AGN STORM 2 is an intensive multi-wavelength reverberation mapping campaign targeting the luminous Seyfert 1 galaxy Mrk 817 with observations spanning November 2020 through April 2022. Monitoring was carried out with the Hubble Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and several ground-based telescopes. In order to measure the broad-band continuum reverberation lags, ground-based imaging observations were obtained at Las Cumbres Observatory, Zowada Observatory, Asiago Observatory, the Liverpool Telescope, West Mountain Observatory, and Wise Observatory. We measured light curves using Python code designed to carry out consistent aperture photometry measurements on data from multiple facilities, and the data from all telescopes were intercalibrated using the code PyCALI. We will present the ground-based light curves in the ugriz and BV filter bands, and continuum reverberation lags for the optical bands measured relative to the ultraviolet light curves from Swift.