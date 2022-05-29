Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

An Analysis of AGN-Driven Outflows in the Seyfert 1 Galaxy NGC 3227

Presentation #101.04 in the session AGN & Quasars — iPoster Session.

by Julia Falcone, D. Michael Crenshaw, Travis Fischer, Beena Meena, Mitchell Revalski, Garrett Polack, Maura Shea, and Zo Chapman
We present a study of the kinematics and physical conditions of the ionized gas in the Seyfert 1 galaxy NGC 3227 using observations from the Hubble Space Telescope’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and Apache Point Observatory’s Dual Imaging Spectrograph (DIS). Using the Bayesian Evidence Analysis Tool (BEAT), we fit multiple Gaussians to the spatially resolved emission line profiles observed using long slits at several position angles. This allowed us to separate the rotational and outflow components of the narrow-line region gas, and to identify the contributions from the central Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN) and star formation at each radius. Our ongoing work concentrates on the connection and interplay between AGN and star formation-driven feeding and feedback in this galaxy, and the role played by its neighbor NGC 3226.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
