Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

New Discoveries and Classifications from Swift-XRT Follow-up at 4FGL Unassociated Sources

Presentation #101.06 in the session AGN & Quasars — iPoster Session.

by Stephen Kerby, Amanpreet Kaur, Abraham Falcone, Michael Stroh, Elizabeth Ferrara, Paul Ray, Jamie Kennea, and J. Eric Grove
With the recent release of the Fermi-LAT 4FGL-DR3 catalog of gamma-ray sources, classification of the growing list of unassociated sources will allow for more complete astrophysical models and population studies of high-energy blazars and pulsars. Our ongoing survey of Fermi-LAT 4FGL unassociated sources with Swift-XRT has detected hundreds of lower-energy counterparts in the uncertainty ellipses of unassociated targets. After conducting X-ray/UV/optical spectral fitting on the newly discovered counterparts, we used neural network classifiers to identify 132 likely blazars and 14 likely pulsars from a list of 174 targets with X-ray counterparts. We also discuss unexpected discoveries uncovered during our analysis including independently discovered radio pulsars and possible X-ray/gamma-ray/UHE emission from a low-mass X-ray binary. Our observation, analysis, and classification program provides a comprehensive view of the high-energy sky and illuminates the astrophysics behind pulsars, blazars, and other high-energy sources.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with