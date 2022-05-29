Multi-frequency Imaging of kpc-scale Jets in Obscured, Radio Powerful Quasars

The relationship between Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) and their host galaxies is central to the evolution of galaxies over cosmic time. AGNs interact with their host galaxies through two main feedback mechanisms; jet-driven or wind-driven mode. It is well known that relativistic jets interact with the intra-cluster medium (ICM) on large scales, thereby regulating the cooling flows in the cores of galaxy clusters. However, the role and impact of jets on small (< a few kpc) sub-galactic scales are not well understood. I present multi-frequency imaging and spectral analysis of a few targets that belong to a unique sample of 167 heavily obscured quasars (0.5 < z < 2.8) with sub-galactic, young jets. The sample is selected to have extremely red mid-infrared colors in WISE, compact and bright radio source in NVSS/FIRST, and faint or no detection in SDSS. The galaxies in this sample are believed to have undergone a recent merger leading to heavy obscuration and substantial starburst activity and host a recently (re)triggered AGN. High-resolution VLA snapshot imaging at 10 GHz revealed that 80% of the sources are compact (< a few kpc), and 57% showed peaked or curved spectra consistent with being young radio AGN. We present a subset of sources here that have radio jet/lobe structures on a few arcsecond scales making them Compact Steep Spectrum (CSS) sources. Using the deeper multi-band VLA imaging, we performed a detailed analysis to investigate source morphologies, energetics, and broadband radio spectral properties of these sources. We also discuss the implications of our study in understanding the impact of young radio sources and their jets on their surroundings and host galaxy evolution.