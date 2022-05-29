Circumgalactic Medium and Proto-group Members around Distant Radio-Loud Quasars

The role of the circumgalactic medium (CGM), merger histories and the larger environment in the formation and evolution of today’s most massive galaxies remains an outstanding question. The environments around high-redshift Radio-loud Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are an excellent laboratory to study these formation processes. We will present deep KCWI observations from the QUART (Quasars Unveiled by high Angular Resolution Techniques) sample for 3C9 (z=2.02, 6 hours on-sky) and 4C05.84 (z=2.32, 8 hours on-sky) CGM. We will present radial velocity and velocity dispersion maps for Lyman-α, C-IV and He-II for the CGM revealing filamentary structures around each quasar. To study the larger environment, we used archival Spitzer data and detected an overdensity around these two high-redshift quasars. We used MOSFIRE to spectroscopically identify potential proto-group members around these quasars using H-α, H-β, [O III 4959] and [O III 5007] lines in H and K bands. We are able to spatially correlate the CGM structure with the spectroscopically confirmed companion galaxies. We will discuss the inferred CGM structure around these quasars, the potential sources of ionisation for different CGM regions, potential inflow/outflow rates within the CGM and companion galaxy properties.