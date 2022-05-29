Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

NuSTAR Observation of the TeV-Detected Radio Galaxy: 3C 264

Presentation #101.14 in the session AGN & Quasars — iPoster Session.

by Colin Steiner, Ka-Wah Wong, Dacheng Lin, Jimmy Irwin, and Rodrigo Nemmen
Published onJun 29, 2022
NuSTAR Observation of the TeV-Detected Radio Galaxy: 3C 264

The origin of X-ray emission from low-luminosity active galactic nuclei (LLAGNs) are not very well understood. It has been suggested that the X-rays can come from either the accretion flow toward the central supermassive black holes or from the relativistic jets of these systems. We present results on our NuSTAR hard X-ray observation on the LLAGN 3C 264 to study the nature and origin of its X-ray emission. 3C 264 is also one of the few FRI radio galaxies detected with very high energy (VHE) TeV emission. The origin of such VHE emission is still unclear. The most popular model of such high energy emission is the synchrotron self-Compton model. With our NuSTAR hard X-ray observation, we will report constraints on the VHE emission mechanisms.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with