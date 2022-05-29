CIV Emission as a Vector for Improving Quasars as Standard Candles

Risaliti & Lusso (2015) have developed a method for using quasars to constrain cosmological parameters. Their method depends on the non-linear relationship between X-ray and optical/UV flux (α ox ) and reducing possible sources of scatter in that relationship. Scatter could come in the form of dust reddening or gas absorption and/or variability between the optical and X-ray epochs. We find that there is potential for applying a CIV emission-line-based correction in addition to (or instead of) cutting absorbed objects — even after accounting for the trend in X-ray and optical/UV flux with luminosity (Δα ox ). It would appear that a simple multi-dimensional linear fit to Δα ox as a function of both X-ray photon index (Gamma) and CIV emission-line properties could be used to make corrections to α ox for individual objects in a way that would further reduce the scatter in the (corrected) α ox distribution. Doing so could enable the development of a relationship similar to that which allows for Type Ia supernovae to have a “standardizable” luminosity. Moreover, we note that, the CIV emission-line properties are less susceptible to variability than α ox and could be used to further reduce the scatter in α ox by identifying individual objects with “wrong” values of α ox caused by variability between the optical and X-ray epochs, enabling further improvement of cosmological analyses with quasars. This work is based in part upon support from the National Science Foundation under Grant No. 1908716.