Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Optical-Infrared Reverberation Mapping of AGN (OIRMA)

Presentation #101.16 in the session AGN & Quasars — iPoster Session.

by David Strasburger, Varoujan Gorjian, Neal Boys, Alyssa McElroy, Raghida Sharif, David Temple, Tiernan Aiena, Amber Banks, Naleah Boys, Aditya Jagarlamudi, Mitts Jagarlamudi, Mia Maisel, Nhi Nguyen, Ethan Paek, and Sebastian Sepulveda
Published onJun 29, 2022
Continuum reverberation mapping (CRM) can be used to measure physical distances in AGN accretion disks. CRM uses changes in short wavelength flux traveling away from the central region of an AGN’s accretion disk. Time delays, proportional to the physical distance, occur when the flux from the central region is absorbed and re-emitted by the outer regions. Limited number of studies have been conducted to measure the continuum reverberation of Type 1 Seyfert galaxies due to the paucity of continuous observations in both the optical and infrared (IR). The goal of this project is to mine data from the Near Earth Objects Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), and the Zwicky Transient Facility Survey (ZTF) where they have spatial and temporal overlap. We used the CatWISE Catalog to identify potential AGN by infrared color selection, and examined their light curves at multiple wavelengths for variability. We identified 11 AGN candidates in or near the NEOWISE continuous viewing zone which may be suitable for CRM between the optical and the IR.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
