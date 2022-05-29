Optical-Infrared Reverberation Mapping of AGN (OIRMA)

Continuum reverberation mapping (CRM) can be used to measure physical distances in AGN accretion disks. CRM uses changes in short wavelength flux traveling away from the central region of an AGN’s accretion disk. Time delays, proportional to the physical distance, occur when the flux from the central region is absorbed and re-emitted by the outer regions. Limited number of studies have been conducted to measure the continuum reverberation of Type 1 Seyfert galaxies due to the paucity of continuous observations in both the optical and infrared (IR). The goal of this project is to mine data from the Near Earth Objects Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), and the Zwicky Transient Facility Survey (ZTF) where they have spatial and temporal overlap. We used the CatWISE Catalog to identify potential AGN by infrared color selection, and examined their light curves at multiple wavelengths for variability. We identified 11 AGN candidates in or near the NEOWISE continuous viewing zone which may be suitable for CRM between the optical and the IR.