Nuclear SEDs of Luminous Infrared Galaxies

While galaxy mergers undergo interaction and collision, gaseous and dusty materials lose angular momentum and fall toward the centers of the galaxies, feeding the central supermassive black holes (SMBHs) during the process. How do the spectral energy distributions (SEDs) of these SMBHs evolve throughout the merger stages, and what do they tell us about the state of the nuclear region as a function of luminosity? We present spatially resolved SEDs of the inner (~150 pc) nuclear region of nearby luminous infrared galaxies using high-resolution multiwavelength space- and ground-based data. We show that the state of any pre-merging SMBHs within a pair may differ based on the localized dust content and intrinsic luminosity at small physical scales. Future resolved mid-infrared photometry from JWST will further constrain the energetics of the AGN in the dusty nuclei of the merging systems.