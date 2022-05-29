A Multiwavelength View of Star Formation and Feedback in the BAT AGN

I analyze images that are part of the BAT AGN Spectroscopic Survey (BASS). They are predetermined to be active galaxies. When applicable, I compare the radio images to x-ray (using images from Chandra) and visual light images (using Hubble and occasionally Digital Sky Survey images). This comparison of multiple wavelengths gives us a better understanding of what is going on. The visual light images allow us to see how large the jet is relative to the rest of the galaxy. It also tells us where possible star forming regions lie in the galaxy. The comparison of x-ray to radio tells us what is most likely a result of an active galactic nuclei (AGN). Stars normally emit such a low fraction of their energy as x-ray, so the places of the galaxy where radio and x-rays overlap is most likely a jet from the AGN.

My research professor, Dr. Krista Smith, and I used these results and conclusions to determine which galaxies we should submit a Hubble proposal for. A visual image for these galaxies would help show how large the jet is and what direction it is relative to its host galaxy.

We also then used these images to determine which galaxies to further analyze using spectroscopic images from the MUSE telescope. Our proposal for the MUSE telescope was accepted, and the galaxies of interest are currently being observed. We will then process the raw data into a form that can be analyzed in QFitsView. Currently, I have been analyzing images of galaxies from MUSE in QFitsView. I create gas maps for ionized elements by isolating the specific wavelength that certain ionized elements emit. H alpha is one of the ionized elements I create a gas map for, but for this one, I also create images of the red side and blue side of the emission peak. These maps show multiple things about the galaxy. If one part of the galaxy is clearly red and another is clearly blue, then the two maps combined show the rotation of the galaxy. However, if there is red and blue overlapping or throughout the galaxy, then that shows that the gas is very chaotic and does not have a clear, collective motion.

The implications of analyzing galaxies in multiple wavelengths is that we can see how an AGN affects star formation and the gas in its host galaxy.