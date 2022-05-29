Extremely High Velocity Outflows in Quasars from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 16

Quasars are the most luminous and energetic type of active galactic nuclei. Outflows are observed in quasar spectra as blue-shifted absorption features. Quasar outflows provide key information to help us better understand the potential interaction of the active central region with the surrounding galaxy. Among different classifications of outflows, extremely high-velocity outflows (EHVOs) have been defined as those with speeds between 10-20% of the speed of light. EHVOs have not been extensively studied before, though they show promise for theoretical studies as they are some of the most powerful outflows known.

We will present the results of our latest search for quasars with EHVOs in spectra from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) Data Release (DR) 16 quasar catalog. We searched systematically for these outflows by improving previously-developed algorithms to normalize each spectra and then search for all broad CIV absorption features outflowing at 10-20% the speed of light. In a past study we carried out on the SDSS DR9 quasar catalog, we found 40 quasars with EHVOs. We also found that EHVOs were most prevalent in quasars at higher redshifts. We will show the comparison between the DR9 and DR16 studies, as well as our new analysis of reddening and other quasar properties.