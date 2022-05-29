Tracing the onset of the AGN feeding-feedback cycle in the nearby NLS1 Mrk 1044

The host galaxy conditions required for rapid black hole growth in active galactic nuclei (AGN) are poorly understood. Narrow-line Seyfert 1 (NLS1) galaxies often exhibit high accretion rates and are hypothesized to host prototypes of supermassive black holes at an early stage of evolution. In this presentation, I will focus on Mrk 1044, the closest NLS1 that accretes above the Eddington limit. As part of the Close AGN Reference Survey we have observed Mrk 1044 with the adaptive optics assisted MUSE NFM-AO which allows us to resolve the circumnuclear star formation. We develop a kinematic model to trace ionized gas inflows from galaxy scales down to 100 pc from the nucleus. Although star formation appears to be the dominant ionization mechanism even in Mrk 1044’s very center, we detect a pc-scale high density outflow in the [O III] emission and Lya absorption. Using a simple geometric model, I will discuss its origin and future impact on the host galaxy. This method has the potential to trace the onset of AGN feedback down to scales of the central engine, and has important implications for understanding black hole fueling and feedback in its complexity.