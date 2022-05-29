Star Formation Rates in [Ne V] 3425 A selected AGNs: Evidence for a decrease along the Main Sequence?

Imposing a S/N limit of 3 for [Ne V] 3425 A detection in SDSS galaxy data, we select a sample of ~750 AGNs extending from 1040 to 1042.5 erg/s in [Ne V] luminosity in a redshift range z = 0.17 to 0.57. This analysis is complementary to that of the hard X-ray BAT sample, in that different criteria are used to unambiguously target AGNs. We compare the luminosities of [Ne III] 3869 A, [O III] 4959 A, and [O II] 3726 A to that of [Ne V]. Lines with lower ionization potentials are less tightly correlated with [Ne V], due to the influence of other factors (e.g., star formation). We investigate the relationship between emission line luminosity and star formation rates (SFR) using data sets from the Portsmouth Group. In the process, we analyze the possible use of the [O II]/[Ne V] ratio in “pure” AGNs to remove the AGN contribution to the [O II] luminosity. There is overall agreement between the SFR values obtained from the corrected [O II] luminosity and the SED-determined values from Portsmouth. Finally, we find evidence for a decrease in specific SFR along the main sequence.