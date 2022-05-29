Polarization at the Core of Centaurus A as Observed with the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

We present measurements of the polarization of X-rays in the 2-8 keV energy band from the nucleus of the radio galaxy Centaurus A (Cen A), using data from the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE). We will discuss the dependence of the linear degree of polarization and the polarization angle with time and energy, with a particular emphasis as to whether the polarization angle is parallel or perpendicular to the position angle of the radio jets. The radiative emission and particle accelerations mechanisms are further constrained by nearly simultaneous observations of Cen A with Swift, NuSTAR, and INTEGRAL X-ray telescopes, enabling spectral modeling across a 0.3 – 500 keV bandpass. These measurements, along with upcoming IXPE observations of AGN in other galaxies, promise to offer dramatic new information about the origins of X-rays in radio galaxies as well as greatly improve constraints on the properties of the high energy particles from which such emission originates.