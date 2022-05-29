Multi-wavelength and Morphological Properties of X-ray Selected Galaxies Containing AGN in the GOODS Fields

Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are supermassive black holes (SMBH) that are in the process of accreting new material located at the center of most galaxies. They emit across the entire electromagnetic spectrum from the X-ray to the radio. We present an analysis of spectral energy distributions (SED) and morphological classifications for 140 X-ray luminous AGN (intrinsic X-ray luminosity > 42.5) in the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey (GOODS) North and South field from 0.5 < z <1.5. We sort our sources by four characteristic SED shapes dependent on the ultraviolet (UV) and mid-infrared (MIR) emission to better understand how AGN emission correlates to galaxy morphology and evolution. Strong MIR (defined here as 1-6 micron) emission appears to be linked with bulge growth as sources with low MIR emission tend to be preferentially classified as disks, while sources with strong MIR emission are more likely to be classified as spheroids. All sources with strong UV emission are classified as point sources and are dominated by the AGN.