Timing Jitter from Broadband Radio Observations of Millisecond Pulsars

Timing the arrival of pulsar light is a critical tool for scrutinizing the characteristics of the Interstellar Medium (ISM) and the pulsar itself. Pulsar timing is affected by factors such as the Earth’s atmosphere, turbulence in the ISM, and intrinsic timing noise inherent to each pulsar. The North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) maintains a catalog of high-precision timing for Millisecond Pulsars. Using NANOGrav pulsars, and accounting for relative time-of-arrival (TOA) differences within observation epochs, the remaining noise in the TOA can be parsed out to just the jitter innate to the pulsar. This research utilizes wide band radio observations by the Very Large Array of NANOGrav pulsars to detail the characteristics of pulsar jitter, and explores frequency dependence of apparent jitter measurements.