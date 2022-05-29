Radio Emissions in Infrared Dark Clouds: Molecular transitions and Continuum maps

Since the beginning of ALMA’s operation, our understanding of the birth of massive stars has broadened. Many new projects and surveys have been performed that focus on the study of infrared dark clouds, identified as IRDC. These sources are composed of many cores of dust condensations and low-temperature, dense gas. We have explored the ALMA and VLA data archives to search for molecular line emission and protostellar clumps in the continuum maps. We have found two sources, IRDC-B2 and IRDC-C9, that show molecular line emissions identified as sulfur-bearing molecules OCS and 13CS, and other complex organic molecules like methanol. Both sources show evidence of hosting a protostar, but there is still missing information to characterize the sources. Further research has been proposed to the SMA to investigate other transitions of methanol, which could show outflow features and confirm the identity of these sources as massive protostars.