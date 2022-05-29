A New Synthetic Model for Studying Young Star Clusters

Population synthesis models can be used to create artificial star clusters through Monte Carlo modeling of input functions that include the star-formation history, initial mass function, and reddening from circumstellar disk excess. Observed quantities such as K-band luminosity functions and stellar colors can be compared with that of real clusters to help constrain cluster properties. We present a new model that uses the mass-luminosity relationships from the latest theoretical evolutionary models for both low- and high-mass stars. We use analytic functions to model parameters for binary star systems, including companion frequencies, excess twin fractions, companion mass ratios, and period distributions. Early results from simulation runs show how the choice of binary distributions and evolutionary history affect the cluster observables. We also present preliminary work on comparing these model results with real clusters.