Investigating Molecular Gas Detections Near Class 0 Source CARMA-7

Previous observations of the low mass Class 0 protostar, CARMA-7, in the Serpens South cluster region detected outflow ejection events traced by 12CO J = 2 → 1. However, little is known about the molecular abundances and morphologies of molecular lines other than carbon monoxide isotopologues. We present follow-up observations of 9 molecular emission lines near CARMA-7 using the Atacama Large Millimeter/sub-millimeter Array. We confirm the presence of a bipolar outflow extending in the north-south direction with a position angle of 4◦ as traced by 12CO J = 2 → 1, H2CO 3(0, 3)–2(0, 2), and H2 CO 3(2, 1)–2(2, 0). Further investigation of the H2CO and c-C3H2 lines uncovered a low velocity extended emission feature slanted to the southwest with a position angle of 72◦. We interpret this feature as a potential accretion flow, but further analysis via modeling is necessary. The C18O 2 →1 emission line shows early signs of Keplerian rotation in the disk/envelope. However, other known disk and envelope tracers such as 13CO, N2D+, and H2CO fail to show signs of rotation. We find that CARMA-7 does not hold a disk larger than 305 AU and that the detection of a strong outflow is not a clear indicator of an evolved rotating disk.