Investigating Triggered Star Formation in Bright-Rimmed Cloud SFO 14

We present an investigation of triggered star formation in bright-rimmed clouds. Using 12CO, 13CO, and C18O data from the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope, ammonia data from the Green Bank Telescope, and archival radio data from the NRAO/VLA Sky Survey we examine the possibility of triggered star formation in the bright-rimmed cloud SFO 14. We performed an analysis of integrated intensity, spectral line velocity, line width, optical depth, excitation temperature, and turbulent velocity dispersion across all observed molecular species in order to build a complete picture of the cloud and its layers. In conjunction with the radio continuum data and previous results from the literature, we find that the physical conditions in the cloud are consistent with triggered star formation predictions, without definitively exhibiting quantitative measures of triggering evidence. We created a qualitative model for triggering processes in bright-rimmed clouds based upon the CO and ammonia observations of SFO 14.