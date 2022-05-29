Early Light-Curves of Type Ia Supernovae in the Ultraviolet

Type Ia Supernovae (SNIa) have standardizable relations in their optical light curves, such as the luminosity-decline rate and color-stretch relations. These relations have been useful in constraining the underlying physics of these explosions and measuring cosmological distances. More recent studies have began examining different aspects of SNIa, such as their early time optical light curves and near-infrared properties, both of which appear to be much more standardizable than the more common optical/decline properties. While studies on the ultraviolet (UV) light curves are rare, some more recent work suggest that the UV properties may be more similar to the optical properties than previously theorized. Here we examine the early light curves of a sample of UV SNIa light curves observed with the Swift Space Telescope, from the time of explosion to peak luminosity. We compare these to the optical light curves of the same SNIa to examine any similarities in their behavior, and if UV deviations could point to new insight into the explosion mechanics and possible companion interaction.