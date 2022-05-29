Metallicity and Star Formation Activity of Dim Host Galaxies of Type Ia Supernovae

Despite the importance of Type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) as cosmological distance indicators, much remains unknown about the environments in which SNe Ia happen. Past studies have shown that supernova properties relate to host galaxy properties, and that SN Ia host galaxies are similar to random field galaxies. Research on host properties has largely focused on more luminous galaxies, leaving low-luminosity hosts under-sampled. We present spectroscopic observations from the Magellan telescopes, Very Large Telescope, and Large Binocular Telescope of a sample of 43 dim host galaxies of nearby supernovae detected by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN). Using the emission lines from our dataset we measure metallicities and star formation rates. We compare our galaxy properties to SDSS field galaxies and previous SN Ia host samples. We find that low-luminosity SN Ia hosts appear to have higher metallicities than SDSS galaxies of similar mass, and star formation activity representative of normal field galaxies.