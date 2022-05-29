Thacher Supernova Program: The Nearby Type Ia Sample and Other Highlights

We present new, multiband light curve data for 10-15 nearby, Type Ia supernovae (SN-Ia) obtained with the Thacher Observatory. We model the light curves for each SN-Ia to derive distance-independent observables from which we calculate a value for the Hubble Constant. This study is used as a proof of concept for the Thacher Observatory and its team of high school students to contribute meaningful data and analyses to the astronomical community for the ongoing study of cosmology through the use of Type Ia supernovae. In addition to the SN-Ia sample, we present Thacher Observatory data published this year, highlighting other ways in which we are contributing to the understanding of other types of supernovae.