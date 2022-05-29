Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Thacher Supernova Program: The Nearby Type Ia Sample and Other Highlights

Presentation #104.03 in the session Type Ia Supernovae — iPoster Session.

by Grace Yang, Cyrus Leung, Oakley Browning, and Jonathan Swift
We present new, multiband light curve data for 10-15 nearby, Type Ia supernovae (SN-Ia) obtained with the Thacher Observatory. We model the light curves for each SN-Ia to derive distance-independent observables from which we calculate a value for the Hubble Constant. This study is used as a proof of concept for the Thacher Observatory and its team of high school students to contribute meaningful data and analyses to the astronomical community for the ongoing study of cosmology through the use of Type Ia supernovae. In addition to the SN-Ia sample, we present Thacher Observatory data published this year, highlighting other ways in which we are contributing to the understanding of other types of supernovae.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
