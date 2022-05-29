Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Simulated UV and X-ray Observations of the Newly Proposed Shock Interaction and Breakout EXplorer (SIBEX) MidEx Mission

Presentation #104.05 in the session Type Ia Supernovae — iPoster Session.

by Thomas Lechner, Peter Roming, Chris Fryer, Peter Brown, Cynthia Froning, Michael Davis, and Philippa Molyneux
A Core-collapse supernovae (SNe) is the final stage of evolution for massive stars (M > ~8 Solar Masses). These SNe play roles in a broad range of astrophysics including the synthesis of metals and the formation of compact remnants in the universe. Quantification of these roles requires a better understanding of the progenitors and engines behind these SNe. Many of the asymmetric features (in the engine and the progenitor) are washed out as the shock moves through the surrounding medium. This makes early time observations vital to the study and understanding of these astrophysical processes. The newly proposed MidEx mission, the Shock Interaction and Breakout EXplorer (SIBEX) aims to explore these early-time physics. Using the modeled X-ray and UV spectra of both SNe and kilonovae we will present the results of what we expect SIBEX to observe and its impact on future works.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
