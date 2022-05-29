Peculiar spectral evolution of Supernova Type Ic SN 2019eix

We present photometric and spectroscopic data for nearby Type Ic SN 2019eix, from its discovery day up to 100 days after maximum brightness. This SN displays various unusual features, in particular the spectra demonstrates large abundance of intermediate mass elements and Iron Group elements (IGE), large degree of blending and strong Ca absorption features during and after peak brightness. Spectroscopically, SN 2019eix resembles that of a typical Ic minus the lack of the OI feature before maximum, however after maximum light it appears to have spectral similarities to a 91bg-like (a type Ia) due to the strong IGE in the spectra. In addition, the strong Ca and lack of is unusual for a Type Ic and we compare it to Ca-rich transients and ultra stripped supernovae respectively, but fails to agree on the brightness and ejecta masses in both cases. This supernova also exhibits large degree of reddening as seen in the photospheric spectra and in the color evolution; in addition it also declined somewhat rapidly (ΔM 15,B = 1.44) although not abnormally. Despite several distinct differences, we classify 19eix as a Type Ic due to the luminosity, colors, decline, estimated 56Ni, ejecta mass, and the lack of H and He in the spectra. We modeled the spectra using the radiative transfer code TARDIS to help us understand the shape of the spectra and get estimates of the ejecta mass. Conclusively, we find that no one particular model or class of Supernovae (SNe) can explain all aspects of the data, making this supernova a peculiar event.