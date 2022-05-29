Catalog of Ultraviolet Spectra of Core-Collapse Supernovae

Core-collapse supernovae (CC SNe) are the catastrophic deaths of massive stars. Ultraviolet (UV) observations of CC SNe help us understand the energy of the explosion by studying bolometric light curves, the size of the progenitor, degeneracies between temperature/ionization, reddening/metallicity, and high-redshift supernovae. The Ultraviolet/Optical Telescope (UVOT) on the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has observed over 200 CC SNe in the UV, including 106 UV grism spectra of 26 CC SNe. We have reduced the Swift grism spectra of over 26 CC SNe, some of which require late time observations in order to better subtract the background galaxies/stars and extract more accurate spectra. We compare these spectra to current CC SNe spectral models. We can also combine these spectra with the other UV and ground-based optical/near-IR spectra to create time-series bolometric spectra.