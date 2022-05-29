Large- and Small-Scale Magnetic Fields in Cygnus-X North and DR21(OH)

We combine an 0.6 sq. deg. near-infrared polarization survey of the Cygnus-X North region, containing W75N, DR21, and DR23, obtained with the Mimir instrument with smaller-scale observations for far-infrared polarization using the SOFIA/HAWC+ instrument toward DR21(OH) to characterize magnetic fields from 35pc to 0.03pc scales. These data are augmented with Herschel, 2MASS, WISE, Spitzer, and JCMT continuum maps and photometry, Gaia EDR3 parallaxes and proper motions, and Nobeyama CO isotopologue spectral line maps (from Yamagishi et al. 2018) in order to isolate the effects of the Great Cygnus Rift from the -3km/s (“DR21”) cloud and the +9km/s (“W75N”) cloud. In addition to testing whether these two Cygnus-X clouds are colliding, we seek to examine how magnetic fields align with, and within, cloud filaments, sub-filaments, wisps, and striations to ascertain the environments in which the magnetic field are important and in which the magnetic field merely follows the gas flows. This work is supported by NSF AST-18-14531 and USRA SOF-O6-0014.