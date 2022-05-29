Exploring High [OIII]/[CII] line ratios in the early Universe

Probing star formation in the early Universe is a crucial step in developing a complete understanding of star formation history. For high redshifted galaxies (z > 6), studying the ionized metals of the interstellar medium (ISM) proves to be more challenging than in the local universe where there is access to optical lines for probing star formation. We thus turn to forbidden FIR lines such as [OIII] 88 μm and [CII] 158 μm as tracers of ionized gas and photodissociation regions. We present results from the SIGAME simulation of the [OIII]/[CII] ratio, which allows us examine star formation related ionization in the ISM in early type galaxies. We compare these results with ALMA observations, previous analytical calculations and newly conducted CLOUDY simulations. In addition, we present new analytical calculations relating the [OIII] 88 μm and [CII] 158 μm line luminosities ratio with metallicity and star formation rate and derive an [OIII]/[CII] ratio and metallically relation. We explore possible physical explanations for significant differences in these ratio values in low and high redshift galaxies such as metallicity, covering fraction and hydrogen density. We discuss the possible computational limitations and the associated consequences of our simulations compared to observations.