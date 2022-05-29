Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Direct Far-Infrared Metal Abundances (FIRA). I. M101

Presentation #105.08 in the session Molecular Clouds and the ISM — iPoster Session.

by Cody Lamarche, John-David Smith, Kathryn Kreckel, Sean Linden, Noah Rogers, Evan Skillman, Danielle Berg, Eric Murphy, Richard Pogge, Grant Donnelly, Robert Kennicutt, Alberto Bolatto, Kevin Croxall, Brent Groves, and Carl Ferkinhoff
Published onJun 29, 2022
Direct Far-Infrared Metal Abundances (FIRA). I. M101

We introduce the Far-Infrared Abundances (FIRA) project, which combines far- and mid-infrared fine-structure line-emission, multi-band radio-continuum, and optical integral-field unit (IFU) observations to determine direct absolute gas-phase oxygen-abundances in a sample of extragalactic HII regions. The benefit of this FIR-based abundance-method is its insensitivity to both the temperature of the line-emitting gas and intervening dust attenuation. In our introductory paper, we target the nearby spiral-galaxy M101, comparing the derived abundances to those calculated as part of the CHemical Abundances Of Spirals (CHAOS) project, an optical direct-abundance program. We find excellent agreement between the FIR and optical direct-abundance methods, validating the FIRA methodology and laying the groundwork for the application of this technique to the dusty star-forming environments of local ultra-luminous infrared galaxies (ULIRGs) and early-Universe galaxies alike.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with