Characterization of Ionized Jet Candidates in High-Mass Star Forming Regions using VLASS

Molecular outflows are ubiquitous in regions of star formation, and high-sensitivity radio continuum surveys are showing that ionized jets are also a key feature in the high-mass star formation process. In particular, recent surveys by Rosero et al. (2016, 2019) and Purser et al. (2021) resulted in the detection of numerous ionized jets and jet candidates associated with high-mass star forming regions. The high-sensitivity synoptic VLA Sky Survey (VLASS) can be used to further characterize these samples by providing detections (or upper limits) of the flux density of the regions at 3 GHz, and by allowing a search for variability in time scales of a few years (the cadence of the VLASS observations). In this project we report a search for VLASS continuum counterparts of the radio sources reported in Rosero et al. (2016, 2019) and Purser et al. (2021). In most cases the typical RMS of the VLASS survey (~0.2 mJy/b) is too high for detection of 3 GHz counterparts of weak ionized jets, however, non-detections can be used to further characterize the spectral energy distribution of the sources, particularly in regions with negative spectral indices indicative of non-thermal radiation. This work is partially supported by NSF grants AST-1814063 and AST-1814011, and computational resources donated by WIU Distinguished Alumnus Frank Rodeffer.