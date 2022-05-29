Comparing Propagation Models with Local Cosmic Ray Spectra

The AMS-02 detector on board the International Space Station provides precise measurements of high-energy galactic cosmic rays (CRs) near Earth, while the Voyager mission measures CRs outside the solar system, beyond the effects of solar modulation. Observations of CRs by Voyager and AMS-02 provide valuable information on the propagation of CRs in the galaxy. Here we present a revision of various CR propagation models compared with recent direct CR measurements by Voyager and AMS-02. We explore the performance of different classes of models and investigate how the data inform their parameters governing CR propagation.