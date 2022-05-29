Paving the way for JWST and Roman with Theory and Simulations

NASA’s JWST and Roman will be the observation powerhouse of the 2020s and will help us see deeper and wider into the high-redshift Universe. In order to maximize their survey efficiency and scientific capabilities, theoretical models and simulations play an important role in forecasting the magnitude, number density, and spatial distribution of expected sources. Furthermore, these physical models are also essential to the interpretation of their intrinsic properties and physical origins. In this seminar, I will showcase the wide range of predictions and data products to be released with the two upcoming papers in the Semi-analytic forecasts series. I will also highlight some of the galaxy formation physics that are expected to be constrained by upcoming observations. These predictions are made with the well-established Santa Cruz semi-analytic model (SAM) and have been shown to perform extremely well at reproducing a variety of observed constraints for galaxies and AGN observed in the past. I will also give a brief demonstration on how they are used in the planning of upcoming JWST galaxy surveys and how to gain access to these publicly available datasets.