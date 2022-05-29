Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A new Gemini-North Adaptive Optics facility for the era of multi-messenger astronomy

Presentation #107.07 in the session Vis-IR Facilities and Instruments.

by Julia Scharwächter, Gaetano Sivo, Stephen Goodsell, Jennifer Lotz, John Blakeslee, Marcos van Dam, Suresh Sivanandam, Morten Andersen, S. Mark Ammons, John Bally, Celia Blain, Eleazar R. Carrasco Damele, Ruben Diaz, Trent Dupuy, Anja Feldmeier-Krause, Wesley Fraser, Claudio Gaspar, Molly Grogan, Daniel Huber, James Jee, Anne Jordan, Hwihyun Kim, Masen Lamb, Manuel Lazo, Chien-Hsiu Lee, Marie Lemoine-Busserolle, Franck Marchis, Alan W. McConnachie, Adam Muzzin, Christopher Packham, Michael Pierce, Thomas Puzia, Courtney Raich, William Rambold, Henry Roe, Chadwick Trujillo, and Martin Tschimmel
The Gemini-North Adaptive Optics (GNAO) facility is a queue-operated 4-laser-guide-star adaptive optics (AO) facility, which is currently being developed for the 8-m Gemini-North telescope as part of the NSF-funded “Gemini in the Era of Multi-Messenger Astronomy” (GEMMA) program. The primary goal of the GNAO project is to provide the Gemini-North telescope with a state-of-the-art high-angular-resolution capability supporting rapid-response and multi-messenger astronomy and a wide range of science cases covering solar system to extragalactic studies. In addition to serving as a general AO facility for the telescope, GNAO will be optimized to work with its first-light instrument GIRMOS (Gemini InfraRed Multi-Object Spectrograph). GIRMOS is an innovative multi-arm integral field unit (IFU) spectrograph and imager developed by a Canadian consortium. The two primary AO modes offered by GNAO will be (i) a wide-field correction supporting the GIRMOS multi-IFU mode which will be coupled with multi-object AO for each IFU, and (ii) a narrow-field correction supporting the GIRMOS tiled IFU mode. Both GNAO modes will also be available for imaging. We present an overview of GNAO with a focus on the scientific opportunities that will be enabled by the new facility.

