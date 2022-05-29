Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Indications of a Cosmic Ray Source in the Perseus-Pisces Supercluster

Presentation #110.06 in the session Large Scale Structure, Cosmic Distance Scale I.

by Jihyun Kim, Dmitri Ivanov, Gordon Thomson, and Telescope Array Collaboration
Published onJun 29, 2022
Indications of a Cosmic Ray Source in the Perseus-Pisces Supercluster

The Telescope Array experiment is the largest observatory for ultrahigh energy cosmic rays in the northern hemisphere. In this talk, we report a new excess of events with E ≥ 1019.4 eV on the sky observed by the Telescope Array. Using the Li-Ma oversampling method with a 20°-radius circle, we find the excess of events in the arrival direction distribution with a local significance of about 4 standard deviations. Its center is located close to the center of the Perseus-Pisces supercluster. This supercluster is the closest supercluster within the TA’s field of view other than the local supercluster where we reside. The probability that an excess of events can occur close to the Perseus-Pisces supercluster by chance is estimated to be 3.5 standard deviations. The result indicates a cosmic ray source likely exists in the Perseus-Pisces supercluster.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with