A BRITE study of wind clumps in the WN8 star WR 40

The WN8 subtype of Wolf-Rayet (WR) stars are the most variable among the WR class. Four months of time-resolved, high-cadence photometry of the WN8 star WR 40 was obtained with the BRIght Target Explorer (BRITE) nanosatellite mission. The light curve is dominated by random, low-frequency signals. We explore a model of structured wind outflow composed of clumps, with the wind being spherically symmetric in time average. Our simulated light curves well reproduce the statistical characteristics of the BRITE observations.