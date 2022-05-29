Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A BRITE study of wind clumps in the WN8 star WR 40

Presentation #111.01 in the session Stellar Atmospheres, Winds.

by Richard Ignace, Tahina Ramiaramanantsoa, and Anthony Moffat
Published onJun 29, 2022
A BRITE study of wind clumps in the WN8 star WR 40

The WN8 subtype of Wolf-Rayet (WR) stars are the most variable among the WR class. Four months of time-resolved, high-cadence photometry of the WN8 star WR 40 was obtained with the BRIght Target Explorer (BRITE) nanosatellite mission. The light curve is dominated by random, low-frequency signals. We explore a model of structured wind outflow composed of clumps, with the wind being spherically symmetric in time average. Our simulated light curves well reproduce the statistical characteristics of the BRITE observations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with