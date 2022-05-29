Spectroscopic Line Modeling of the Fastest Rotating O-type Stars

We present a spectroscopic analysis of the most rapidly rotating stars currently known, VFTS 102 (v e sini = 649 ± 52 km s-1; O9: Vnnne+) and VFTS 285 (v e sini = 610 ± 41 km s-1; O7.5: Vnnn), both members of the 30 Dor complex in the Large Magellanic Cloud. This study is based on high resolution ultraviolet spectra from HST/COS and optical spectra from VLT X-shooter plus archival VLT GIRAFFE spectra. We utilize numerical simulations of their photospheres, rotationally distorted shape, and gravity darkening to calculate model spectral line profiles and predicted monochromatic absolute fluxes. We use a guided grid search to investigate parameters that yield best fits for the observed features and fluxes. These fits produce estimates of the physical parameters for these stars (plus a Galactic counterpart, ζ Oph) including the equatorial rotational velocity, inclination, radius, mass, gravity, temperature, and reddening. We find that both stars appear to be radial velocity constant. VFTS 102 is rotating at critical velocity, has a modest He enrichment, and appears to share the motion of the nearby OB association LH 99. These properties suggest that the star was spun up through a close binary merger. VFTS 285 is rotating at 95% of critical velocity, has a strong He enrichment, and is moving away from the R136 cluster at the center of 30 Dor. It is mostly likely a runaway star ejected by a supernova explosion that released the components of the natal binary system.