New results of the LIFE project: characterization of the A5Ib-II supergiant 19 Aur and the newest sample of magnetic stars

The Large Impact of magnetic Fields on the Evolution of hot stars (LIFE) project is focused on detecting magnetic fields in bright evolved OBA giants and supergiants to investigate the evolution of these stars from their main sequence (MS) forms into their late post-MS stages. We have previously reported that the longitudinal surface magnetic field of these objects may be very weak, but the field configuration resembles those of main sequence hot stars. Here we present the newest results of the survey from spectropolarimetric observations using the ESPaDOnS instrument of the Canada–France–Hawaii Telescope. These results include the first characterization of a truly evolved OBA supergiant, the A5Ib-II supergiant 19 Aur, updates to the project’s detection rates, and newly discovered magnetic stars.