Dwarf Galaxy Gas Quenching in the Local Volume

We present a search for gas-containing dwarf galaxies as satellite systems around nearby spiral galaxies using 21 cm neutral hydrogen (HI) data from the Arecibo L-band Feed Array (ALFALFA) Survey. We have identified 15 spiral ‘primary’ galaxies in a local volume of 10 Mpc with a range of total masses. We have found 20 gas-containing dwarf satellite candidates within the primaries’ virial volumes R 200 , and 49 candidates within 2R 200 . Our completeness limit using ALFALFA data is dependent on host distance, which converts to M HI ≈ 106.5 M sun at 10 Mpc. At this limit, we would be able to detect 15 out of the 26 gaseous dwarf galaxies in the Local Group. We found 0-2 gaseous satellites per host galaxy within R 200 , which agrees with the low numbers seen within R 200 of the Milky Way and M31. There is also an agreement with the star-forming satellite numbers per host in recent deep optical surveys such as the SAGA survey. The low numbers of gaseous/star-forming satellites around spiral hosts are consistent with the idea that there is a universal and effective satellite quenching mechanism, such as ram pressure stripping by the host halo. Future deep optical searches will be able to further quantify the quenched fraction of these systems.