In order to decipher the physics driving the star formation process, we need to understand how star formation is regulated across galactic disks.The PHANGS (Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS) collaboration has been obtaining multi-wavelength, high angular resolution observations of the molecular gas reservoir, HII regions as well as young stellar clusters in a representative sample of nearby massive star-forming galaxies. This rich dataset is very well suited to gain new insights on GMC formation, the star formation process itself, as well as on the influence of global and local galaxy properties on the gas-star formation cycle. Here we will provide an overview of the PHANGS database and highlight some recent results.