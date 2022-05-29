Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Constraining Accretion Disk Property with Fast Wind and Reflection Spectroscopy in MAXI J1348-630

Presentation #114.04 in the session Stellar-Mass and Galactic Black Holes.

by Keigo Fukumura, Sudip Chakraborty, Ajay Ratheesh, and Francesco Tombesi
Published onJun 29, 2022
Constraining Accretion Disk Property with Fast Wind and Reflection Spectroscopy in MAXI J1348-630

MAXI J1348-630 is among the transient black hole X-ray binaries (BH XRBs) that were discovered by MAXI showing a canonical q-shaped hysteresis through its intensity-hardness evolution. The source was also observed by NuSTAR during its full outburst cycle in 2019 recording X-ray data from 6 different epochs. A careful spectral analysis suggests the presence of strong reflection component from the accretion disk of high density (n ~ 1e20 cm-3) with low inclination of 20-30 degrees along with the ionized absorber at ~7.3 keV corresponding to the fast disk-winds. Based on two mutually independent methods (i.e. wind absorption and reflection spectroscopy), we robustly constrain the fundamental observables, namely, inclination and disk density. Synergy of this multi-component study can therefore unravel the enigmatic wind driving mechanisms and accretion-outflow physics in BH XRBs.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with