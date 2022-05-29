Constraining Accretion Disk Property with Fast Wind and Reflection Spectroscopy in MAXI J1348-630

MAXI J1348-630 is among the transient black hole X-ray binaries (BH XRBs) that were discovered by MAXI showing a canonical q-shaped hysteresis through its intensity-hardness evolution. The source was also observed by NuSTAR during its full outburst cycle in 2019 recording X-ray data from 6 different epochs. A careful spectral analysis suggests the presence of strong reflection component from the accretion disk of high density (n ~ 1e20 cm-3) with low inclination of 20-30 degrees along with the ionized absorber at ~7.3 keV corresponding to the fast disk-winds. Based on two mutually independent methods (i.e. wind absorption and reflection spectroscopy), we robustly constrain the fundamental observables, namely, inclination and disk density. Synergy of this multi-component study can therefore unravel the enigmatic wind driving mechanisms and accretion-outflow physics in BH XRBs.