Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Disk, corona, jet connection in black hole X-ray binaries using reverberation mapping

Presentation #114.05 in the session Stellar-Mass and Galactic Black Holes.

by Jingyi Wang, Erin Kara, Guglielmo Mastroserio, Javier García, Adam Ingram, Michiel Van Der Kils, Matteo Lucchini, Thomas Dauser, James Steiner, Andrew Fabian, Riley Connors, Ronald Remillard, and Edward Cackett
Astrophysical black holes tell us about accretion and ejection physics in the strongest gravity regime in the Universe. Reverberation mapping is a tool for “resolving” those compact regions, in which X-ray light echoes off the accretion disk near the innermost stable circular orbit. The NICER Observatory has revolutionized reverberation mapping the inner accretion disks of black hole X-ray binaries in outburst, and in this talk, I will give an overview of these recent results. In particular, I will present our key finding that the reverberation lags get longer during the hard-to-soft state transition when a ballistic radio jet is launched. This may suggest an increase in the size of the X-ray emitting region, possibly due to an expanding corona. I will present the modeling results using the reverberation model reltrans for MAXI J1820+070 and MAXI J1535-571, and put these results into the context of other multi-wavelength approaches to understanding the disk-corona-jet connection in black hole transients.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
